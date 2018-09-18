Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Preseason debut set for Wednesday

Matthews will make his preseason debut Wednesday in Ottawa versus the Senators, David Alter of The Canadian Press reports.

Matthews posted 132 points (74 goals, 58 assists) over his first two seasons in the NHL, spanning 144 contests. The Leafs acquired all-world pivot John Tavares in free agency, which should take some pressure off the team's top-line center in Matthews. Health permitting, it's conceivable that both players will wind up with 40-plus goals in 2018-19.