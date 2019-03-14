Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Productive in loss
Matthews scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Both points came in a wild third period, as the Leafs tried unsuccessfully to climb out of a 5-1 hole. Matthews had just two points (a goal and a helper) in his prior six games, but the 21-year-old is still on pace for a career-best campaign with 32 goals and 63 points through 56 contests.
