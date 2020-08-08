Matthews scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added two assists in Friday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Matthews set up John Tavares and Zach Hyman during Toronto's third-period rally. The young superstar then converted on his 10th shot of the game to complete the comeback and tie the series at two. Matthews has two goals, four helpers, 21 shots and a plus-2 rating in four games so far.