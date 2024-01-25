Matthews scored the overtime winner in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the Jets.

With less than a minute left in OT, Matthews got free in front of the Winnipeg net and re-directed a Morgan Rielly pass behind Laurent Brossoit. It was Matthews's league-leading 39th goal, and while dreams of a true 50-in-50 season have slipped away -- he'd need 11 in the next four games -- the 26-year-old remains on pace for the NHL's first 70-goal campaign since 1992-93, when Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny each racked up 76.