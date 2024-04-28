Matthews was pulled from Saturday's Game 4 due to the illness he's been dealing with in recent days, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Matthews didn't play in the third period, and head coach Sheldon Keefe explained that the Maple Leafs' doctors pulled the world-class center from the game. The 26-year-old Matthews will have an extra day to recover before Tuesday's must-win Game 5 in Boston.
