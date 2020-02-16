Play

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Push for NHL lead continues

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

The goal was Matthews' 42nd in 59 games. He remains on target to flirt with his first 100-point season. Matthews is tied for the NHL goals lead with Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak, who scored earlier Saturday in a win over Detroit.

More News
Our Latest Stories