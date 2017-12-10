Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Question mark Sunday
Matthews (upper body) has been designated as a game-time call for Sunday's matchup with Edmonton, Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reports.
According to the report, Matthews was hit in the head in the latter stages of Saturday's win over the Penguins and head coach Mike Babcock called the young American "bumped and bruised" at the moment. More information should be given closer to puck drop, but this is certainly a situation worth keeping an eye on.
