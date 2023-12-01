Matthews delivered two assists Thursday in a 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

The points were his first in four games. And he has put up points in just two of his last eight contests. Coach Sheldon Keefe recently split Matthews and Mitchell Marner up to try to inject some life into the top lines, moving William Nylander up to play with the sniper. And it seems to have produced results. Matthews is too good for this slump to continue. Get ready to hold onto your hat, because he's about to take off.