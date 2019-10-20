Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Rare assist in win

Matthews picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

It's just his second helper of the season against seven goals. Matthews started the game against Patrice Bergeron, who he rarely lined up against last year. And by the third, coach Mike Babcock put Frederik Gauthier against Bergeron in the face-off dot instead of Matthews. The young superstar has a chance to become a dominant two-way player, but he needs to shore up his face-off skills to do that. Still, Matthews is a stud fantasy play who just happens to have the best shot in the NHL. Bar none.