Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Rattles apple tree
Matthews registered four assists in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Blackhawks.
Normally a dangerous finisher, Matthews took a turn as a playmaker Sunday, setting up William Nylander twice and John Tavares and Andreas Johnsson once each on the power play. Matthews also had 10 shots on goal in the contest, so his lack of tallies was not without effort. He's been a point machine this year, now with 13 scores and 12 helpers in 19 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Just keeps putting up points•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Tied for second in league in goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: One of each in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Pots three points versus Capitals•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores goal after brief absence•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Returns to Friday's contest•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.