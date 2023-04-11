Matthews scored his 40th goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Panthers.

He opened the scoring late in the second period by deflecting home a Mitchell Marner shot from the blue line. While Matthews hasn't been able to replicate last season's incredible 60-goal pace, he's now reached 40 in four straight seasons and for the fifth time in his career. The 25-year-old could reach another milestone before the end of the regular season as well, as his next tally will be the 300th of his career.