General Manager Kyle Dubas said Sunday that Matthews is "fit to play" and will be at training camp when it opens Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

It was reveled June 19 that Matthews had tested positve for COVID-19 and was self-quarantining in his home in Arizona. After enough negative tests, the phenom was cleared to rejoin the team and begin preparations for the season's restart that is set to begin Aug. 1. The 22-year-old was sensational during the regular season before the league's pause, racking up 47 goals and 80 points in 70 games.