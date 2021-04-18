Matthews (wrist) will play in Sunday's game versus the Canucks, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.
Matthews is back in the lineup after missing just one game. The 23-year-old leads the league with 32 goals -- nine on the power play -- through 40 games. He'll center the top line once again Sunday.
