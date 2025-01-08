Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

It was Matthews' 200th multi-point game of his NHL career; it came in his 589th outing, the fastest by a US-born player in NHL history. He's also the fourth-fastest active player to reach 200, behind Sidney Crosby (465 games), Connor McDavid (466) and Alex Ovechkin (570). But it was the superstar's other skills that helped the Leafs get the third-period win. Matthews went 11-for-21 at the dot and blocked two shots in 20:51 of ice time, 2:44 on the penalty kill. His overall game is evolving under Craig Berube, and it could be the reason the Leafs finally contend for a parade this season.