Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Records two points versus Canadiens

Matthews tallied a goal and an assist in a 5-3 preseason victory over the Canadiens on Wednesday.

The young superstar has looked sharp this preseason with numerous linemates, which is a fantastic sign. Coach Mike Babcock is trying to find the right combinations for his two superstar centers, especially with William Nylander still out because of a contract dispute. But it seems regardless of who he plays with, Matthews is a candidate to lead the NHL in goals this season.