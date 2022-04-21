Matthews (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Lightning, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews will miss his third straight contest due to his lingering undisclosed injury. While it's certainly a concern that the world-class center won't be in action Thursday, the fact that he is traveling with the team is certainly a step in the right direction. Whenever the California native is cleared to play, he should immediately return to offering elite-level fantasy value given his career season.