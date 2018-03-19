Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Remains sidelined
Matthews (shoulder) will not be in the lineup against the Lightning on Tuesday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Despite initial indications Matthews might be ready Tuesday, coach Mike Babcock will keep the center on the sidelines at least one more game. The good news for fantasy owners is that the 20-year-old will make the trip, which keeps him in contention to play Thursday versus Nashville. With their spot in the Atlantic Division all but determined, the bigger concern for the Leafs is Matthews' availability for the postseason, so they are unlikely to let him hit the ice until he is 100 percent.
