Matthews (upper body) won't play Wednesday against Vegas, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews will miss his seventh straight game, and he hasn't been skating. Still, head coach Craig Berube insisted during Monday's media availability that the star center isn't getting worse while remaining in a holding pattern for his recovery. Matthews has compiled five goals, 11 points, 56 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and six hits in 13 appearances this season. His next chance to return comes Sunday against Utah. John Tavares and Max Domi have been serving as Toronto's top two centers during Matthews' absence.