Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Resumes skating with team
Matthews (shoulder) skated with his team Thursday, Paul Hendrick of the Maple Leafs' official site reports. This marks the first time he's done so since sustaining the injury in an Oct. 27 contest against the Jets.
This is a sure sign of progress for Matthews, though he still isn't expected to return until late November if the initial recovery timeline holds up. The Buds have won four of the last seven games without the 2016 first overall pick, as John Tavares has amassed nine points over that span.
