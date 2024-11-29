Matthews (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday in Tampa Bay, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Matthews was a full participant at practice Friday, between Matthew Knies and William Nylander, as well as playing on the first power play. Matthews has missed the last nine games with the injury. He has five goals and six assists in 13 games this season.
