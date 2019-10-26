Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Returns to Friday's contest
Matthews is back on the bench to start the third period, Sportsnets' Chris Johnston reports.
Matthews exited in the second period after a high hit, but he was given the all-clear to return to the game. Expect him to resume his usual top-line and power-play duties.
