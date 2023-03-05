Matthews returned to Saturday's game against Vancouver six minutes into the second period. He took a slap shot off the inside of his right knee late in the first period that sent him to the dressing room.
The shot, which hit him in a spot where there are few to no pads, made him unable to stand for a few minutes. It's good to see him back on the ice, but he could need some recovery time once the bruising sets in.
