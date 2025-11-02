default-cbs-image
Matthews scored a goal in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Matthews took a feed from Morgan Rielly and ripped a shot almost instantly into the top of the net past Dan Vladar. Matthews is off to a relatively slow start this season with six goals and three assists in 12 games. However, his goal-scoring talent makes him a serious threat for a hot streak at any moment.

