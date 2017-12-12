Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out again Tuesday
Matthews (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday night's road contest against the Flyers, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.
Matthews will sit out for the sixth time this season, but it's interesting to note that the Maple Leafs are actually undefeated in the five games that he's missed thus far. Understandably though, that does not do much to console fantasy owners who invested high draft picks in the stud center, who will now set his sights towards a return for Thursday's game in Minnesota.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Will not play Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Question mark Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Success in shootout•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two power-play points Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Under the weather•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Assist in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...