Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out again Tuesday

Matthews (upper body) will not suit up for Tuesday night's road contest against the Flyers, Dave Isaac of USA Today reports.

Matthews will sit out for the sixth time this season, but it's interesting to note that the Maple Leafs are actually undefeated in the five games that he's missed thus far. Understandably though, that does not do much to console fantasy owners who invested high draft picks in the stud center, who will now set his sights towards a return for Thursday's game in Minnesota.