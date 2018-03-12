Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out against Dallas
Matthews (shoulder) will not return ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Stars, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic Toronto reports.
Matthews was on the ice for a full practice session Monday, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports, albeit in a non-contact jersey. The center has already missed six games due to his shoulder injury, although seems to be trending in the right direction. The 2016 first-overall pick's primary focus should be on getting back to firing on all cylinders in time for the playoffs, so the team will likely be cautious about rushing him back into action.
