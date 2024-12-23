Matthews (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Matthews recently aggravated his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game ahead of the league's Christmas break. He'll have several days to rest during the layoff before the Maple Leafs face the Red Wings on Friday, while Connor Dewar will likely remain in the lineup Monday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Not expected to play•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Nets PP goal Friday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: 50 goals in 2024•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: First game-winner of season•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Assists on both goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Lights lamp twice against Preds•