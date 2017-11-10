Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Ruled out Friday

Matthews (upper body) will not take part in Friday's matchup with Boston, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports.

Matthews will miss his second consecutive outing due to his upper-body malady. Considering the Leafs are heading into a back-to-back versus the Bruins, it seems doubtful the center will be ready in time to play Saturday either -- although he has yet to be officially ruled out. Even without its star talent, Toronto still managed to register a win against Minnesota on Wednesday with Nazem Kadri stepping into the top-line role.