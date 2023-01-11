Matthews is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will sideline him against the Predators on Wednesday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.

Matthews missed Tuesday's practice for a maintenance day and did take part in Wednesday's optional game-day skate, so his absence is not expected to be long-term. Still, losing a world-class center for any stretch of time won't help the Leafs' offense. Without Matthews, John Tavares' line will become the first unit while William Nylander will move to center on the second line. With a back-to-back on the schedule, Matthews could be in danger of missing out versus the Red Wings on Thursday as well.