Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Says 'no' to Worlds
Matthews will not attend the World Championship in Denmark next month, Kristen Shilton of TSN.ca reports.
This is bad news for Team USA, but Matthews experienced upper-body and shoulder injuries this season, and he probably could use a mental break after the Maple Leafs lost to the Bruins through seven games of a grueling first-round playoff series. In his second NHL season, the puck prodigy notched 34 goals, 29 assists to complement a shiny plus-25 rating and 13 power-play points during the regular season, though Matthews looked a step slower in the conference quarterfinals and wound up with only two points and a minus-4 rating.
