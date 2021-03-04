Matthews (wrist) led all players with seven shots but did not register a point in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.
The NHL's goal-scoring leader returned from a two-game absence and immediately went to work with four shots on goal (and a post) in the opening period. He also received just under 19 minutes of ice time on the night, showing no apparent ill effects from his injury. Matthews has gone a season-long three games without a goal but still tops the NHL with 18. He draws the struggling Canucks on Thursday and Saturday.
