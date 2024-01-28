Matthews scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Matthews has done it again - 40 times to be exact. With the Maple Leafs on a 2-man advantage late in the third period, Mathews took a pass from Mitchell Marner and absolutely wired a slapshot past Connor Hellebuyck. This was the 26-year old's third goal in as many games and his seventh in his past five. He is now on pace to score 70 goals on the season, eclipsing his career best of 60 goals in the 2021-22 season. Not only was it his 40th goal, it was also his 600th NHL point, making him the fastest Maple Leaf to ever reach that mark. Matthews is now off to the NHL All-Star game in Toronto.