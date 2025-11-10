Matthews scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

This was just the third multi-point effort of the season for Matthews, who remains productive even if he's not filling out the box score as he did a few seasons ago. The 28-year-old star playmaker is up to 14 points this season and seems to be trending in the right direction with six points (four goals, two assists) in five contests this month. For the sake of comparison, Matthews put up eight points in 11 games in October.