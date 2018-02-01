Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores for fourth time in past five
Matthews contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over the Islanders on Wednesday.
Quietly, Matthews is piecing together a strong sophomore campaign and is on pace to better his 40-goal total from a year ago. The 20-year-old presents a consistent matchup nightmare for Toronto's opponents and is a dream to own because of his penchant for finding the net. If you've got him, you've been happy this year.
