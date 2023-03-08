Matthews scored a goal on four shots, helping the Maple Leafs to a 4-3 victory over the Devils on Tuesday.
Matthews scored the game-winning goal on the power play off a shot from the slot that beat Vitek Vanecek. The American forward has been heating up as of late, scoring three goals and five points in his last five games. On the season, Matthews has 29 goals and 62 points in 57 games.
