Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores goal after brief absence
Matthews scored a goal on a game-high six shots in Friday's 4-1 win over San Jose.
Matthews had actually left the game during the second period after a hit hit, but returned in the third and rounded out the scoring with 30 seconds left in regulation. It was Matthews' team-leading ninth goal in 12 games, putting him on an early pace to not only surpass the 37 he scored last season, but smash his career high of 40 set in 2016-17 as a rookie.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Returns to Friday's contest•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Heads to dressing room•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Two points in OT loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Rare assist in win•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Becoming NHL's best goal scorer•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Three-game goal streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.