Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores goal after brief absence

Matthews scored a goal on a game-high six shots in Friday's 4-1 win over San Jose.

Matthews had actually left the game during the second period after a hit hit, but returned in the third and rounded out the scoring with 30 seconds left in regulation. It was Matthews' team-leading ninth goal in 12 games, putting him on an early pace to not only surpass the 37 he scored last season, but smash his career high of 40 set in 2016-17 as a rookie.