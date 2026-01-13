Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores goal, assist Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Matthews scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.
Matthews seems to have found his scoring touch of late, racking up eight goals and six assists, including four power-play points, in his last eight outings. While it seems unlikely that the 28-year-old center will be able to get over the 60-goal mark, he should be capable of reaching 40 after coming up short of that mark in 2024-25.
