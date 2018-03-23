Play

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores in return to lineup

Matthews returned to the lineup Thursday against the Predators, scoring his 29th goal of the season in a 5-2 victory.

Matthews had been out since Feb.22, but he didn't miss a beat in his return against Nashville. The first-line center logged 15:18 of ice time and beat Pekka Rinne with a great shot in tight after a nice toe-drag move. The 20-year-old is up to 51 points in 54 games and can be rolled out with confidence now that he's back to full health.

