Matthews scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes. He also added two hits and two blocked shots.

Matthews snapped a three-game goal skid with a slap shot midway through the second period, giving him 31 on the year. Furthermore, this was the 399th goal of his career. While he has two games left in the regular season to reach the 400-goal plateau, he's likely to reach that historic mark during the postseason. Matthews won't reach the 80-point mark for a fourth consecutive campaign, though, so his overall numbers were a bit disappointing across the board compared to recent years.