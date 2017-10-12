Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores late in loss
Matthews added a goal to his total in the third period of a 6-3 Wednesday loss at home to New Jersey.
Matthews and his teammates couldn't get past Cory Schneider until it was too late to matter on the scoreboard. However, it wasn't too late to matter to fantasy owners. He scored his third of the season and remains a top option in all formats.
