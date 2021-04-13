Matthews scored a goal on three shots and doled out a pair of hits Monday in a 4-2 loss to Montreal.

Matthews continued his most recent tear, redirecting a Mitch Marner feed down low to get the Maple Leafs on the board midway through the second period. It was Matthews' 11th goal in his last nine outings and extended his point streak to five games (eight goals, three assists). The 23-year-old is now up to 32 goals in 39 games on the season, fueled by a career-best 20.1 shooting percentage.