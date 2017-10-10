Play

Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores overtime-winner

Matthews scored the game-winning goal during Monday's 4-3 overtime win against Chicago.

Matthews looked dangerous all night. He was on the ice for nine high-danger scoring chances and finished with six shots and 10 attempts. He's locked in as a high-end fantasy asset in all settings and already has two goals and five points through the first three games of the season.

