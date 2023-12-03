Matthews collected two goals in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday.

Matthews couldn't save Toronto, but his second goal, which was scored with just six seconds remaining in the third period, forced overtime and allowed the Maple Leafs to walk away with a point. He ended his four-game goal-scoring drought, which might not sound huge but is tied for his longest slump of the 2023-24 campaign. Through 22 appearances this season, he has 16 goals and 25 points.