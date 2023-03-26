Matthews scored two goals on 15 shots in the Maple Leafs' 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Matthews continued his hot play, scoring twice while firing 15 shots on goal at Pyotr Kochetkov. This performance extends Matthews' point streak to five games with eight points in that span. On the season, Matthews has 36 goals and 75 points in 65 games.
