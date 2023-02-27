Matthews scored a pair of goals on five shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

Matthews had been in a three-game funk, his longest healthy drought of the season. The 25-year-old chased Philipp Grubauer with a goal in the second period and added another against Martin Jones in the third. Matthews is up to 28 goals, 59 points, 218 shots on net, 75 blocked shots, 65 hits and a plus-24 rating through 53 contests this season. The success of the John Tavares-Ryan O'Reilly-William Nylander line has taken some of the pressure off of Matthews to be the leading force in Toronto's offense, though games like Sunday prove he can do it himself as well.