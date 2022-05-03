Matthews scored a pair of goals and added an assist in Monday's 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Matthews extended Toronto's lead to 2-0 on a power-play goal in the second period. He'd pick up an assist on a Mitch Marner tally later in the period before scoring again in the third. The 24-year-old center now has 15 goals and 12 assists in 33 career playoff games. The Leafs are banking on a big postseason from Matthews after he recorded 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games this year.