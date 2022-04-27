Matthews scored twice in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Detroit to reach 60 goals on the season.

Matthews opened the scoring in the second period, putting a backhander past Alex Nedeljkovic, before adding number 60 on a third-period power play. Matthews became the first player to reach 60 goals since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12. The 24-year-old has a career-best 106 points in 72 games this season.