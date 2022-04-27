Matthews scored twice in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Detroit to reach 60 goals on the season.
Matthews opened the scoring in the second period, putting a backhander past Alex Nedeljkovic, before adding number 60 on a third-period power play. Matthews became the first player to reach 60 goals since Steven Stamkos in 2011-12. The 24-year-old has a career-best 106 points in 72 games this season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: No goals in over two weeks•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: No points in return•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Back at it•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Remains out versus Bolts•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Out again Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Won't play Sunday•