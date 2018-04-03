Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores two goals in victory

Matthews found the twine twice and set up another goal in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Monday.

Matthews continues to be one of the best in the league when he's healthy, and even though he's missed 20 games this season, he's been outstanding when he's hit the ice, scoring 60 points in 60 games.

