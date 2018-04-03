Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores two goals in victory
Matthews found the twine twice and set up another goal in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Monday.
Matthews continues to be one of the best in the league when he's healthy, and even though he's missed 20 games this season, he's been outstanding when he's hit the ice, scoring 60 points in 60 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores in return to lineup•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Slated to return Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Status to be decided Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Remains sidelined•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...