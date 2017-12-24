Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores winner in return to action

Matthews scored the game-winning goal and added an assist Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Rangers in his return to action after missing six games to concussion symptoms.

Is there any doubt this guy is one of the league's best? Matthews looked like he'd never missed a shift, let alone six games. He's back on the board, so get him in your lineup. Now.

