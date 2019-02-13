Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scores with man advantage

Matthews notched a goal and two assists Tuesday to help his team earn a 5-2 win over Colorado.

It's a shame that Matthews had to miss 14 games this year, or he'd be making a run at the Art Ross Trophy. As it is, he now has 50 points on the year and has 25 each in goals and assists, showing just how versatile he can be. He's fantastic to have on your team.

