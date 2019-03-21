Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scoring binge continues

Matthews scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

The 21-year-old has been on a tear lately, and Matthews now has six goals and 10 points in the last seven games. He's now two points shy of setting a new career high, a milestone he should easily reach with the Leafs having eight games left in the regular season.

