Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Scoring binge continues
Matthews scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
The 21-year-old has been on a tear lately, and Matthews now has six goals and 10 points in the last seven games. He's now two points shy of setting a new career high, a milestone he should easily reach with the Leafs having eight games left in the regular season.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Comes up big against Flyers•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Productive in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Unable to find scoresheet in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Better than any Leaf in history•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Closing in on franchise record•
-
Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews: Has 10 points in last six games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...